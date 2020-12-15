India Post Payments Bank launches its digital payments' services 'DakPay'

The Department of Posts (DoP) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have virtually unveiled a new digital payment app 'DakPay', an official statement said here on Tuesday.

"The App is launched as part of its ongoing efforts to provide Digital Financial inclusion at the last mile across India," the statement said.

DakPay is not just a digital payment app but a suite of digital financial and assisted banking services provided by India Post and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) through the postal network across the nation to cater to the financial needs of various sections of the society - be it sending money to the loved ones (Domestic Money Transfers - DMT), Scan QR code and make payment for services/merchants digitally (Virtual debit card and with UPI), enabling cashless ecosystem through biometrics, providing interoperable banking services to the customers of any bank (AePS) and Utility Bill Payment services.