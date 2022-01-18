India Post Payments Bank customer base crosses 5 cr mark

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) stated that its customer base has crossed the 5 crore mark within three years of commencement of operations.

"IPPB opened up these five crore accounts in digital and paperless mode through its 1.36 lakh Post Offices," the Ministry of Communications said. Out of the total 5 crore account holders, around 48 per cent are women.

"We are happy that we could empower rural women too, to avail the banking services at their doorsteps," stated Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has been established under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication with 100 per cent equity owned by the Government of India.

