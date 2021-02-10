India Pesticides files Rs 800-cr IPO papers: All you need to know

Agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides has filed preliminary papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial share sale.

The public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares amounting to Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 700 crore by promoter and technocrat, Anand Swarup Agarwal and other shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore subject to consultation of the merchant bankers.

Proceeds of the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Further, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares, including to enhance the visibility and brand image among the existing and potential customers.