India not negotiating comprehensive FTA with US currently: Goyal

The government on Friday said that currently, India is not negotiating a comprehensive free-trade agreement (FTA) with the US.

"No, Sir. Presently, India is not negotiating a comprehensive FTA with the US," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Both the countries are negotiating a trade package kind of a thing with a view to resolve trade irritants and push two-way commerce.

A US team is likely to visit India to finalise talks on the proposed trade package ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump.