India mulls law to ban private cryptocurrencies, introduce official digital currency

India is considering bringing a law to ban transactions of private cryptocurrencies in the country, albeit with certain exceptions. The legislation would also seek to create a new official digital currency, issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a legislative agenda listed by the government, the 'Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation would purportedly "create a facilitative framework for creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India."

The Bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

The bill is listed for debate in the current parliamentary session.

It is to be noted that earlier in mid-2019, an Indian government panel had recommended banning all private cryptocurrencies, with a jail term of up to 10 years and heavy fines for anyone dealing in digital currencies, news agency Reuters reported.

The report also mentioned that the panel had asked the government to government to consider launched its official digital currency in India through the RBI, with the intended purpose being that the digital currency will function like bank notes.

However, in March 2020, the Supreme Court allowed banks to handle cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders, overturning the ban that the RBI had earlier levied on financial institutions regarding cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin.