India may tax Netflix's income earned from streaming services: Report | Representative Photo

The Indian government is considering imposing a tax on Netflix Inc's income generated from streaming services in the country, as reported by sources familiar with the matter to Economic Times.

This is the first time overseas digital companies are being taxed in India for providing electronic commerce services.

Assessing Netflix's Indian Permanent Establishment

According to the draft order by tax authorities, Netflix's Indian permanent establishment (PE) received about Rs 55 crore ($6.73 million) in income in the assessment year 2021-22. The report added that Netflix was on secondment in India to support its streaming services, resulting in a PE and tax liability here.

Netflix Launched Its Streaming Service in India in 2016

Netflix launched its streaming service in India in 2016, which now has over six million subscribers. Tofler reported that Netflix Entertainment Services India ended FY21 with a gross revenue of Rs 1,529.36 crore.

Increasing Indian Revenue

Monika Shergill, Netflix India's Vice President of Content, reported that the company's total viewing hours increased by 30% from a year earlier, while revenue increased by 25%.

With a slate of Indian originals and licensed movies, India contributed the highest net subscriber additions globally in 2022 following the launch of an aggressive pricing plan in December 2021.

Draft Order and Challenging Procedures

A draft order can be challenged by the assessee company before the assessing officer (AO) or the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) in international taxation. Following the AO's consideration of objections, a final order will be issued. In the event the assessee approaches the DRP, the panel has nine months to give its decision, which is binding only on the income tax department and not on the assessee. Appeals can be filed against the AO's final order with the commissioner. It is possible for both parties to appeal the decision of the latter.

India's Concern Over Taxation of Digital Revenues

India raised concerns over the right to tax digital revenues in the jurisdiction where the income is generated at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD), the global body responsible for international tax rules. According to the OECD, its Base Erosion and Profit Sharing framework aims to address the issue of taxing digital companies such as Netflix that do not have a local presence.

Impact on Netflix and Other Streaming Services

The Indian government's move to tax overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services could have a significant impact on companies like Netflix and other streaming services. If the tax authorities' draft order is passed, it could mean that companies like Netflix would have to pay taxes in the countries where they operate, leading to a significant increase in their tax liability. This could make it more difficult for these companies to operate in India and other countries that impose similar taxes.