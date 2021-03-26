India is surging ahead as an economic power, says billionaire Mukesh Ambani

Despite the pandemic-induced recession, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is optimistic that India has the potential to not just grow but become the economic power.

Delivering a keynote address at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) India 2020 awards, Ambani said, “We (India has) have the potential in the coming decades to be among top three economies of the world.” He believes that India’s rise has begun already. “India is surging ahead — as an economic power, as a democratic power, as a diplomatic and strategic power, and as a cultural power and also, as a digital and technology power.”

He went on to add that this growth will depend on India’s entrepreneurs. “And the key driving force of India’s rise will be our entrepreneurs — who are striving to scale and globalise their businesses, who are inventing new things every day that can transform India and the world; who are disruptive and hungry for success.”

He stressed, “... I see a tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs” in India of today and tomorrow.

Billionaire further stated Indian entrepreneurs are now capable of providing world beating quality to meet the needs of the market at the most competitive cost. “This opens-up the entire global market for Indian entrepreneurs.”

He stated that unprecedented opportunities lie with new sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare, lifesciences and biotechnology and transformation of existing agricultural, industrial, and service sectors.

Sharing a message of hope, Ambani stated do not be deterred by failure, because only after many failures there is success. “I am sure as an entrepreneur you will have the courage and the determination to succeed. Therefore, I am absolutely confident that you are going to script far bigger success stories for India then the entrepreneurs of my generation.”