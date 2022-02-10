India Innovation Hub, Dubai Silicon Oasis collaborate to bring unicorns to pitching series

India Innovation Hub, a project of the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai, and Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated freezone technology park, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to support the startup ecosystem in both countries. As part of the engagement, unicorns from India will be brought to Dubai where DSO will host ‘Elevate’ sessions, a flagship investor pitching series of the India Innovation Hub.

The announcement was made at the tenth edition of the Elevate series, hosted at Dubai Silicon Oasis, where India’s startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem displayed its ability once again as 50 startups showcased a range of innovative business ideas to global investors.

Startups from industries such as healthcare, fintech, F&B, energy, space, software as a service (SaaS), logistics, and technology among others presented their ideas to the global investors at the popular pitching series supported by HSBC.

Sujeet Kumar, Co-Founder of Udaan, B2B platform for businesses and shopowners which became a unicorn shared his entrepreneurial journey with the startups on how they build Udaan from an idea to a successful business and how his company is helping small businesses by providing them with a suitable platform and an opportunity to grow as entrepreneurs.

Addressing the session, Dr Aman Puri said, “India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem with over 40 Indian start-ups joining the Unicorn Club in 2021...The UAE has an immense focus on supporting innovation and attracting global talent. We will engage some of the key Indian startups to come and use Dubai as a base for their global expansion. Going ahead, India and the UAE will work closely to foster innovation as well as nurturing new talent,” Dr Puri added.

Talking about the growing partnership between India and Dubai in the startup domain, Dr Juma Al Matrooshi said, “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with the India Innovation Hub, following a delegation’s visit to DSO and Dtec earlier this year and a mutual commitment to support tech-focused startups in both countries.”

Some of the Indian startups that presented their business ideas include, PrognoAdvisor, an early-stage fintech startup providing financial wellness for corporate employees; Kalki Ecosphere, a startup working towards sustainable solutions as alternatives to single-use plastic bottled water and EXPRESSbase, an open-source, low-code platform for fast-growing SMEs and Governments to build internal process apps among others.

The next Elevate session is scheduled on February 17, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:41 PM IST