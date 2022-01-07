India inks pact with Spain on customs intelligence, investigations

Now, it will be difficult for Indian customs offenders to take refuge in Spain as the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

The Agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick, and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of customs offenses and apprehending of offenders.

It would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administration of customs laws and detection and investigation of customs offenses and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

The agreement has provisions like the correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification, and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries.

The authenticity of any document produced in support of a declaration (such as certificate of origin, invoices, etc.) made to the requesting authority, customs offences concerning the illicit movement of arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archeological value, toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health,goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes, and new means and methods employed for committing customs offenses against customs legislation.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:59 AM IST