‘India Inc's rev growth falters to 11-quarter low‘

New Delhi: The cumulative revenue growth of 642 companies in Indian corporate sector skidded to an 11-quarter low at 5.7% in the April to June quarter of current financial year mainly due to weak consumer sentiments and subdued government spending on infrastructure, according to ICRA Ratings.

The financial results of ICRA's sample companies were reflected in a sequential contraction of 7.7% in revenues from consumer-oriented sectors.

Additionally, demand from the infrastructure segment was down with government spending on infrastructure projects reducing in the run-up to the general elections in January to March and April to June quarters.

This was reflected in the sharp slowdown in growth in gross fixed capital formation during the two quarters to 3.6% and 4% and the slowdown in cement production volume growth.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, however, reflect an optical improvement of 136 basis points on a year-on-year basis and remained flat sequentially at 17.7% in Q1 FY20.

This was largely on account of the transition to Ind AS 116 whereby operating leases have been capitalised by companies, thereby reducing rental costs and increasing depreciation and interest outgo.

Profit before tax (PBT) margins, on the other hand, contracted on a year-on-year basis by 114 basis points to 7.8% and improved sequentially.

"The weakness in the consumer-linked sectors has been visible in multiple sectors," said Shamsher Dewan, Vice President and Sector Head of Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA.

"Automobiles sales reported sharp double-digit decline which has continued into the current quarter as well while FMCG companies reported a sequential slowdown in volume growth in both rural and urban markets."

However, bucking the trend, companies in the consumer durables sector reported growth during the quarter on the back of sales of cooling products due to the extended and harsh summer.

"The contraction in PBT margins was due to the subdued volumes, negative operating leverage, high discounting and tepid realisation in select commodity sectors, especially metals," said Dewan.

Sectors like oil and gas, telecom and construction saw a significant increase in interest costs on a year-on-year basis. In terms of sector-specific trends, consumer-linked sectors like automobiles and FMCG reported weakening.

Cement volume growth slowed to 1.8% due to slowdown in project execution on account of general elections and economic slowdown.