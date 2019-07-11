India Inc's FDI down over two times in June

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>India Inc's foreign direct investment in June fell by over two times from a year ago to $820.36 million, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed Wednesday. The outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) by the Indian firms stood at $2.29 billion in the year-ago same month, according to the RBI data on OFDI. In May, the Indian firms had invested over $1.56 billion in their overseas ventures. </p><p>Of the total overseas direct investment during June, $340.28 million was in the form of equity infusion, $222.06 million was through loan and USD 258.02 million came in through issuance of guarantee. Among the major investors included Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Videsh Ltd $61.74 million in its various joint ventures in Myanmar, Russia and Vietnam; Asian Paints $43.45 million in a wholly-owned unit in Singapore and Alok Infrastructure $24 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in the British Virgin Islands.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>