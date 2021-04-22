India Inc opens heart, purse to ease COVID pressure

As the rise in COVID cases go up daily in India, Corporate India tries to ease the pressure on the government and citizens by offering a slew of products and services ranging from free rides to free supply of medical oxygen.

On Thursday, India has reported over 3 lakh cases of coronavirus-the highest daily increase in infections the country has recorded in the pandemic so far. There were 2,104 deaths--both cases and deaths being the highest-ever. With 3,14,835 new cases, the total infections stand at 1,59,30,965. The toll now stands at 1,84,657.

Zomato’s launches food orders for COVID emergency

As a part of its new feature, the food delivery and restaurant aggregator 'Zomato' now allows its application users to mark food orders as a "COVID-19 emergency". The emergency feature allows Zomato to prioritize these orders and assign them the quickest possible delivery by assigning who they call the ‘fastest rider’ based on location and route. These orders will get dedicated customer support. Both order and delivery will be contactless. Hence, the payment will have to be prepaid.

Uber announces 60k free rides to get vaccinated

Uber announced that riders across the country have already utilised more than 60,000 free rides to get vaccinated at authorised centres in both government and private hospitals. Eighty six percent of these free rides have been utilised in Delhi NCR, thereby also providing renewed income earning opportunities for drivers.

Uber also made public a partnership with an NGO, HelpAge India to provide 25,000 free rides over the coming months to facilitate the vaccination of the vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly to and from the nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities. These are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Mangalore, Indore, and Jodhpur.

Reckitt and WhiteHat Jr tie-up

Consumer health and hygiene company Reckitt, formerly RB, under the Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign has announced a collaboration with leading technology-based education company WhiteHat Jr to launch a unique digital scholarship program. The WhiteHat Jr Swasth Bharat Tech Champs Program aims to inspire children in the age group of 6-18 years to reimagine health and hygiene solutions that impact all human touch-points from personal to domestic and from the community to the environment.

The program will include technology as a critical lever entailing the creation of mobile applications to tackle hygiene-related issues in the country. An open-to-all contest vetted by E&Y will invite Indian students aged 6-18 years to reimagine solutions for age-old hygiene-related issues, which are still very much relevant amid COVID 19.

GoAir lends support to #BreakTheChain

Low-cost airline GoAir has extended its full support to various state governments including the Government of Maharashtra’s efforts to impose stricter protocols in order to #BreakTheChain. Air travel has been classified as essential services wherein passengers are allowed to travel to-and-from the airport upon showing valid tickets and boarding passes.

Tata Steel, JSPL and other offer medical oxygen gratis

Tata Steel on Sunday announced it is supplying up to 300 tonnes of medical oxygen on a daily basis to various state governments and hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. Liquid medical oxygen or LMO is a crucial medical requirement for the treatment of coronavirus patients.Responding to the national urgency, we are supplying 200-300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen daily, stated the company through microblogging site.

JSPL also said it is supplying 50-100 tonne oxygen daily from its facilities at Angul (Odisha) and Raigarh (Chhattisgarh).

In a tweet on Saturday, the country's largest steel-making company SAIL said it has also supplied over 33,300 tonne of LMO for the treatment of coronavirus-affected patients.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) said it is supplying 200 tonnes of medical oxygen per day to health facilities in Gujarat.

JSW Steel said on Sunday that the company is supplying oxygen for medical purposes as a priority in response to the current crises. "Currently, the supplies are ramped up to over 185 tonnes and making every effort to increase further from all our steel plants across the country," JSW Steel said.