‘India has made it apparent that QUAD is here to stay and India is an indispensable part of it’

India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has put the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly referred as QUAD, under limelight. In this context, Dr. Sana Hashmi, Visiting Fellow, Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, discussed the QUAD and its significance with Srikanth Thirumalai Kumara, an IB Diploma Programme student of Economics and Global Politics at Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai. Excerpts from the conversation.

How is QUAD different from NAM, G20 and other such platforms?

QUAD is premised on the idea of like-minded countries coming together to cooperate on wide-ranging issues, based on common concerns and shared interests. This is a minilateral grouping and different from pre-existing groupings and organisations. NAM was established in 1961 by 120 developing countries to stay clear of the bloc politics and find their own path during the Cold War. G20 was established by 19 countries and the European Union to address issues relating global economy. QUAD is a grouping of four countries - Australia, India, Japan, and the US. It is characterised as a minilateral that was revived after a hiatus of 10 years.

What significance do you attach to the term ‘Indo Pacific’ used by the US lately - different from the term ‘pacific command’ that it had used in the past?

In the past few years, the Indo-Pacific has generated a lot of debate in terms of its geographic scope and this is still being shaped with more and more countries coming up with their Indo-Pacific visions, documents or strategies. Indo-Pacific is a regional order in making proposed initially by former Japan PM-Shinzo Abe, but it took the center stage with America’s participation. With the Indo-Pacific, the US is no longer an external stakeholder in the region. Indo-Pacific has enabled the US as the predominant member of this regional construct. Second, the term Indo in Indo-Pacific not only denotes the idea of bringing the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean together but more importantly, it acknowledges and appreciates the rise of India and its pivotal position in the emerging regional power politics. The importance of India also lies in the fact that this is the first time that India and the US are actively working together in shaping the regional order.

Is Quad just an ‘anti-China’ alliance?

China perceives QUAD as a United States-led group to contain China. While QUAD is premised on the China factor, it is not characterised as an anti-China alliance. In fact, QUAD leaders have categorically stated that this is not aimed at any third country. The idea behind QUAD is not to confront China militarily but to deter it by aligning the approaches of the four countries. It is a cohort of like-minded countries that are attempting to strengthen cooperation for maximizing their common interests and addressing their shared concerns.

What are the potential pitfalls to watch out for QUAD?

While China is one of the biggest sources of convergences for like-minded countries, it is also one of the issues that have divergent views. Country’s approaches vary while dealing with China in the Indo-Pacific. While some are confrontational, others are still trying to accommodate China in the narrative. Another very important point of divergence is that of economic regional integration. There the problem is both India and America aren’t a part of the system. Even though the US started the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), it is no more a part of it. India has pulled out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) – which certainly reduced its chances of being a part of regional economic integration anytime soon. Of course, there were convincing reasons for India to do that but it has certainly affected India’s prospects for regional economic cooperation. So, here as well, priorities are different.

Can QUAD grow beyond just being a security quadrilateral platform? Will this indeed become an alliance for an inclusive and peaceful world?

I think it has already moved beyond the security dimension. QUAD is increasingly moving towards institutionalisation. The first and second QUAD leaders’ summit talked about strengthening cooperation in science and technology, infrastructure development, climate and sustainability, etc. In the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting on February 11, 2022, Dr S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister stated, “We are here to do positive things, we are here to contribute to the peace, prosperity, stability of the region”.

India’s strategic culture has precluded the formation of formal alliances. Hence may not get the needed security cover if and when needed. Can it make India’s participation in QUAD a bit tentative?

India follows non-alignment. So, going for a formal alliance is not on the cards but it does not stop India from cooperating with like-minded countries and place any doubt on India’s commitment towards regional peace and stability. More than India, there were doubts on Australia’s commitment towards the QUAD but seemingly, Australia is committed to the QUAD too now. India has made it apparent that the QUAD is here to stay and India is an indispensable part of it.

India has moved away from the strategic choice of non-alignment to that of multi-alignment. How will India balance between a US-led and a China-led block in the years ahead?

India’s multi-alignment does not mean it has abandoned decades-old non-alignment. This only implies that India is willing to cooperate, based on common interests in an issue-based manner. India is a major power and has equal say in the groupings it is taking part. While the US has motivated other countries to take an active part in the QUAD, QUAD is not the US-led grouping. As far as US-China rivalry is concerned, India is balancing well. India is taking part in the QUAD for its own interests and concerns.

Will India need to eventually make a decisive choice between these two blocs? Or, will it be a better strategic choice to stay multi aligned with a tilt towards one of them?

India has substantial relations with both the US and China. India has preferred to not take sides. India’s participation in the QUAD is solely based on its own interests. QUAD is not a bloc, and not overtly aimed at any third country. India is still non-aligned and QUAD does not mean India is in alliance with any of the three QUAD countries.

Do you see a role for QUAD to ensure that autocratic, military run governments don't flourish and instead democratic, free and inclusive governments are in place in the Indo Pacific region?

One of the goals of QUAD is to preserve a rules-based order and promote free, open, transparent, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. To promote democratic ethos ranks high on priority. This does not mean that QUAD is aiming to target authoritarian states. India follows the principle of non-interreference.

How can India balance being part of QUAD with its bilateral relations with immediate neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Burma?

India’s relations with its immediate neighbourhood is different from and independent of its participation in the QUAD. It does not hinder his equation with countries in India’s neighbourhood. India has also introduced policies such as Neighbourhood First and the Act East Policy. In fact, the four countries’ objective of ensuring peace, prosperity in the region, and dealing with the issues of global and regional concerns will resonate well with India’s policies in the neighbourhood.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:22 PM IST