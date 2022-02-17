India Global Forum: 'The New India Inc' to be hosted in Bengaluru on March 7, 8

India Global Forum will begin its 2022 series of international events with 'The New India Inc' that will be hosted in Bengaluru on March 7 and 8. The forum will mark the growth trajectory of India powered by new-age businesses as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

It will open doors to global audience for incisive global discussion and lively debate over two days at Bengaluru.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister; Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture; and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT; will participate in the event.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Verse Innovation; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education; Nitin Agarwal, Co-Founder, GlobalBees; among others are also participating.

The sessions will help set a global agenda for India with wide-ranging themes like cultural economy and creative industries, education and skills, diplomacy for business, India's digital transformation in numbers, the changing face of global diplomacy, financing India's global future, women in leadership, and taking the transformation further, among others.

With participation already confirmed from three of India's senior Ministers, unicorn founders, investors and leading women entrepreneurs, the forum will enhance dynamic alliances with world-class talent, technology and networking to achieve long-term global influence. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at India Global Forum.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, said, "India Global Forum has developed an international reputation of offering the most engaging and enriching conversations, high-impact networking, high-profile speakers and special workshops.

India Global Forum is where 'India meets the World, and the World meets India'. As India heralds a new era of entrepreneurship and innovation, India Global Forum's The New India Inc will showcase India as the world's next big growth engine.

