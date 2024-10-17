 India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
One of the biggest tech companies in India has been in the Canadian market for about 25 years. As one of the largest IT firms operating in Canada, it also has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

The India-Canada diplomatic row, which has been fought incessantly over the past year, ever since PM Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government accused Indian security agencies of being actively involved in the execution of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist.

This diplomatic row has now taken the form a war after Canada summoned India's top diplomat in the North American country in the case, and deemed him a 'person of interest'.

In the light of this development, we take a look at the Indian companies that have stakes in Canada, and their performance in the equity markets in the recent past. It is to be noted that the Canadian trade minister did assure the businesses of support.

TCS

India-Canada Row: Shares Of Indian Companies With Stakes In North American Country Including TCS, Infosys React
The company shares were trading in green on Thursday, however, the share prices have dipped by 2.78 per cent in the past 5 trading sessions.

Wipro

On the list is another major IT company, the Bengaluru-based company is involved in aiding Canadian businesses.

In addition, it also contributes in various sectors including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Public Sector, Finance, Telecom, Airports, Engineering, Construction and Operations. Wipro shares have traded in green, with an increase of 0.65 per cent or Rs 3.45 in the past 5 trading sessions, taking the overall value to Rs 534.90 per piece.

Infosys

Next in line is another Bengaluru-based IT giant. Infosys shares are trading with a rise of close to 1 per cent in the intraday trading session on Thursday.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the IT company shares have only gained by 0.42 per cent or Rs 8.15, taking the overall value to Rs 1,938.20 per share.

