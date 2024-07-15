 India Can Do To AI What China Did To Manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal
India Can Do To AI What China Did To Manufacturing: Bhavish Aggarwal

India has the largest number of developers in the world. "It also has the largest number of silicon designers in the world, the largest amount of data in the world, and the largest IT services industry in the world.

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 08:12 AM IST
Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on Sunday that with the kind of talent India has, it will become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) the way China became in manufacturing.

In a post on social media platform X, Aggarwal said it will not "automatically happen unless we make it happen."

India has the largest number of developers in the world. "It also has the largest number of silicon designers in the world, the largest amount of data in the world, and the largest IT services industry in the world," said Ola Electric CEO.

The India AI Mission has been approved with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore, and out of this, Rs 2,000 crore would be utilised towards supporting the Indian startup ecosystem to develop indigenous AI-based solutions.

According to the latest IDC report, spending on AI and generative AI (GenAI) in India is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7 per cent.

