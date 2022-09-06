India Call: Ends below repo rate as systemic liquidity in surplus

Representative Image | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The inter-bank call money rate today closed sharply below the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 5.40% due to muted demand for funds from banks because of the prevailing surplus liquidity in the banking system, dealers said. The call rate for one-day loans ended at 4.80%, as against 4.90% on Monday.

Liquidity in the banking system is currently estimated to be in a surplus of 2.06 trillion rupees as against 2.16 trillion rupees on Monday. The liquidity surplus had widened further on account of the government's month-end spending in the form of salaries and pension payouts. The surplus is expected to narrow in the coming days due to outflows on account of excise duty payments.

Throughout the day, the call rate remained below the repo rate as no other major outflows are scheduled, and also due to low demand for funds.

The RBI today conducted a 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees, which saw banks parked 440.15 billion rupees. So far, the RBI has drained 1.14 trillion rupees through multiple variable rate reverse repo auctions.

