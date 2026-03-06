 India And US Aviation Regulators, American Aerospace Companies Sign Working Agreement To Boost Cooperation
India’s DGCA and the US FAA have signed a BASA working agreement with Boeing, GE and Pratt & Whitney to strengthen cooperation on aircraft and engine validation processes. The pact aims to enhance safety, regulatory coordination and efficiency as India’s aviation sector continues to expand.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, March 06, 2026, 06:03 AM IST
article-image
Aviation regulators from India and the United States sign a working agreement with major aerospace companies to strengthen safety and regulatory cooperation | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: The aviation regulators of India and the United States, along with aerospace companies, signed a working agreement under the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) on Thursday to strengthen cooperation.

Agreement signed between regulators and industry

The working agreement was signed between India’s Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), aircraft manufacturer Boeing, as well as aircraft engine manufacturers GE and Pratt & Whitney.

This agreement is said to provide a structured mechanism for resolving aircraft and engine type validation, recognition and acceptance matters in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Enhancing regulatory coordination

This is in addition to the existing Implementation Procedures for Airworthiness (IPA) between DGCA India and the FAA.

“This collaborative framework with industry partners will further enhance safety, efficiency and regulatory coordination as India's aviation sector continues to grow,” the DGCA said in a statement.

