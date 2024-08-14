 India An Exciting Market, Will Exceed Top Markets In Premium Smartphones: Google Executive
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia An Exciting Market, Will Exceed Top Markets In Premium Smartphones: Google Executive

India An Exciting Market, Will Exceed Top Markets In Premium Smartphones: Google Executive

Speaking further about the company's commitment to India, he noted that a successful strategy hinges on optimising its product portfolio to meet local demands.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Tech giant Google views India as an exciting market and believes the country has huge growth prospects in the premium smartphones segment, a top official said on Tuesday.

Fantastic Growing Market

FPJ Shorts
Are You Consuming Microplastics Through Sugar And Salt? A Study By Indian Researchers Reveals Shocking Details
Are You Consuming Microplastics Through Sugar And Salt? A Study By Indian Researchers Reveals Shocking Details
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line
Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

Google Mobile Business Vice President Nanda Ramachandran, speaking on the sidelines of the Made By Google event here, described India as a "fantastic growing market", asserting that the premium smartphone segment in the country is poised to outpace many of Google's other major markets.

"India is a fantastic growing market and we believe that the premium smartphone market in India will exceed pretty much any top markets that we play in, and we want to be a strong player in that market," Ramachandran told PTI.

Read Also
'Google A Monopolist': US Federal Judge Admonishes Search Engine Major For Suffocating Competitors
article-image
Google Mobile Business Vice President Nanda Ramachandran, speaking on the sidelines of the Made By Google event here, described India as a

Google Mobile Business Vice President Nanda Ramachandran, speaking on the sidelines of the Made By Google event here, described India as a "fantastic growing market", asserting that the premium smartphone segment in the country is poised to outpace many of Google's other major markets. |

Speaking further about the company's commitment to India, he noted that a successful strategy hinges on optimising its product portfolio to meet local demands.

"India is one of the most exciting countries in our footprint right now, and we are fully committed. For us to succeed in India, the first thing we have to take care of is our portfolio," Ramachandran said.

The comments assume significance as Google on Monday announced the roll-out of Made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones.

"Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines. Grateful for the partnership with Hon'ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India," Google announced on micro-blogging platform X.

Senior Director of Product Operations at Google Maggie Wei said Google is considering exporting devices made in India, but no concrete plans are in place yet.

Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 Launched

Wei informed that Google is manufacturing through its facilities in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, calling them

Wei informed that Google is manufacturing through its facilities in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, calling them "two very exciting locations". | AFP Photo

"We see great potential for local production, but we don't want to limit the production only for the local market...Right now, it is more for local because we have just started," she said.

Wei informed that Google is manufacturing through its facilities in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, calling them "two very exciting locations".

Almost 8 years after launching the first Pixel smartphone, Google launched its Pixel 9 series on Tuesday, marking the company's entry into the foldable market.

Read Also
'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

It also unveiled the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

In an effort to increase the accessibility of Pixel smartphones for Indian users and expand its local retail presence, Google has taken the retail route. Pixel products will now be available in over 150 Croma and Reliance Retail stores across 15 cities in India.

It also announced the opening of three Google-owned walk-in centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, in partnership with Flipkart's service arm, F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited.

Google also announced a reduction in prices for its earlier generation of Pixel smartphones.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock...

356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock...

Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz Expands GLE SUV Range: Launched 2024 GLE 300d 4MATIC with AMG Line

'It Does Not Reflect Our Bills': Netizens React To CPI Data As Inflation Cools From 5.08% To 3.54%

'It Does Not Reflect Our Bills': Netizens React To CPI Data As Inflation Cools From 5.08% To 3.54%

India An Exciting Market, Will Exceed Top Markets In Premium Smartphones: Google Executive

India An Exciting Market, Will Exceed Top Markets In Premium Smartphones: Google Executive

Discoms Face Financial Constraints Due Delays In Payments From Government Departments: ICRA

Discoms Face Financial Constraints Due Delays In Payments From Government Departments: ICRA