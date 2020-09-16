India among the world’s ‘slowest growing’ economies, needs fiscal injection, says former economic adviser Kaushik Basu

In the April-June period, India’s GDP shrank by 23.9 per cent, the steepest contraction ever. This was the period the COVID-19-induced lockdown was at the peak. Many have reacted to this fall, the latest to react to this decline is former chief economist of the World Bank, Kaushik Basu.

He took to twitter expressing the need for the Indian government to provide ‘urgent fiscal injection to restart the engines’. He also pointed out that India is among the world’s slowest-growing economies in the world today.