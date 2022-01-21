India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23: DGFT

India has set up a target of US$ 500 billion exports for the 2022-23 fiscal, stated Additional DGFT Amiya Chandra.
Amiya Chandra said during a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
In December 2021, exports stood at US$ 37.8 billion, the highest-ever for any month,
"So far in the first nine months, the country's exports were to the tune of US$ 301.38 billion,” he said.
Chandra added that India is targeting US$1 trillion exports by 2027 and going ahead, artificial intelligence and other forms of technology will become important in matters relating to trade.
A separate portal for MSMEs will be launched soon, added Chandra.
(With inputs from PTI)
