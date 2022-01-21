India aiming at $500 billion exports for FY23: DGFT

India has set up a target of US$ 500 billion exports for the 2022-23 fiscal, stated Additional DGFT Amiya Chandra.

Amiya Chandra said during a webinar organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In December 2021, exports stood at US$ 37.8 billion, the highest-ever for any month,

"So far in the first nine months, the country's exports were to the tune of US$ 301.38 billion,” he said.

Chandra added that India is targeting US$1 trillion exports by 2027 and going ahead, artificial intelligence and other forms of technology will become important in matters relating to trade.

A separate portal for MSMEs will be launched soon, added Chandra.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 03:25 PM IST