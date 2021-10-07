India Accelerator, other investors buy 10% stake in mHealth in Seed round funding

India Accelerator, and a few high net-worth individuals have bought a 10 per cent stake in mHealth in seed round funding, a top official of the health tech startup said on Thursday.

Community-based employee wellness platform mHealth has recently secured an undisclosed amount in the seed funding round led by India Accelerator.

The investment round also witnessed participation from HNIs and angel investors Govind Rao, Vikram Gupta, Alok Mani and others.

Without disclosing the actual amount, mHealth co-founder and CEO Rajesh Munjal said that the investors have acquired a 10 per cent stake in the company in the seed round.

Founded in 2020, the Delhi-based startup helps corporates in personalising their employee wellness programmes on a single platform.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way corporates used to look at employee wellness. The future of work is going to be hybrid and it is important for corporates to engage and ensure the wellbeing of employees.

“We see immense potential in mHealth and look forward to seeing the company disrupting the employee-led wellness space," India accelerator co-founder IA Mona Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:45 PM IST