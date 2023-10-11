 India A Global Bright Spot, Powerhouse Of Growth And Innovation: PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia A Global Bright Spot, Powerhouse Of Growth And Innovation: PM Modi

India A Global Bright Spot, Powerhouse Of Growth And Innovation: PM Modi

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's GDP projection marginally by 0.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent even as it slashed the global growth forecast to three per cent.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
India A Global Bright Spot, Powerhouse Of Growth And Innovation: PM Modi | ANI

With the IMF forecasting robust economic growth in India amid concerns about the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country is a global bright spot and powerhouse of growth and innovation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised India's GDP projection marginally by 0.2 per cent to 6.3 per cent even as it slashed the global growth forecast to three per cent.

"Powered by the strength and skills of our people, India is a global bright spot, a powerhouse of growth and innovation. We will continue to strengthen our journey towards a prosperous India, further boosting our reforms trajectory," the prime minister said on 'X', citing the IMF figures.

"Growth in India is projected to remain strong, at 6.3 per cent in both 2023 and 2024, with an upward revision of 0.2 percentage point for 2023, reflecting stronger-than-expected consumption during April-June," the IMF's 'World Economic Outlook' said.

India's growth is projected to be higher than China's, the second-largest economy in the world.

Read Also
Snapshots From PM Modi's Special Meeting With India's Asian Games Contingent In Delhi
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

MCX To Go Live With New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Monday

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Bandhan Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

L&T Hydrocarbon Business Wins Contract In Middle East For Gas Compression Plants

L&T Hydrocarbon Business Wins Contract In Middle East For Gas Compression Plants

AlA Engineering Acquires Stake In VMPS, Australia

AlA Engineering Acquires Stake In VMPS, Australia

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Delhi Businessman’s Stolen Cryptocurrency Lands In Hamas Wallets

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Delhi Businessman’s Stolen Cryptocurrency Lands In Hamas Wallets