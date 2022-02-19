Increff raises $12 mn in Series B led by TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, Binny 021 Capital

Increff, Supply Chain SaaS innovator offering inventory optimization solutions for e-commerce, fashion, and retail brands has raised $12 million in its Series B funding round. TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital, and 6 existing angels participated in this round.

Focusing on expanding its global presence, Increff will utilize the funds for setting up offices and strengthening the local teams in the US and European region. It will be invested in adding visionary products, and services, to Increff’s portfolio for supply chain optimization.

Increff offers a host of SaaS-based industry-agnostic merchandising solutions and smart warehousing solutions. Rajul Jain, CEO & Co-Founder said, “We have been growing between 83 percent and 116 percent YoY for the last four years (including COVID years). We are a capital-efficient company and have every internal process in place to run a very large company. We are solving retailing challenges for global brands. Now our focus will be on growing fast, taking our technology product as well as our warehousing services to the US and Europe in a big way, and adding visionary products.”

Gaurav Sekhri, Principal, TVS Capital Funds said, “We are driven by innovative ideas and we support next-gen entrepreneurs. With the growth in e-commerce and disruptions in global supply chains, next-gen entrepreneurial ventures like Increff have demonstrated exceptional skill and grit in turning the tide in favor of brands with the use of the right technology solutions complemented with services."

Sailesh Tulshan, Founder - 021 Capital, said, "For over 3 years we have been investment partners with Increff in their exciting journey to transform merchandising and create innovative solutions for global supply chains."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:42 PM IST