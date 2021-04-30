Increasing solar capacities, employee vaccination, and record targets for food grain production: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 30, 2021

Solar Getting Big

India is taking important steps towards growing the contribution of solar in its overall energy mix.

However, the pace slowed down to five years ​​low​​ in CY2020. During the year​,​ India installed 3.2 GW of solar power projects across the country, down 56% on a yearly basis. The details are provided in a report from Mercom India Research.

The top three states in terms of large-scale solar power additions were Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. These states cumulatively installed around 51% of the total projects installed in 2020.

By 2030, the Indian government targets to provide 450 gigawatts of renewable energy resources. Solar installations are a crucial addition to achieving them.

The research new capacity installations to grow over 10 GW in 2021 after slowing down in CY2020. However, a lot will depend on the ever-developing C​OVID-19 situation.