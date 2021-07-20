Increasing digitisation, Cloud, Industry 4.0 will keep deal pipeline strong over next few years, says HCL Tech CEO Vijayakumar

Increasing digitisation, Cloud adoption, customers embracing Industry 4.0 for smart manufacturing and cost optimisation are among the key factors that will ensure the deal pipeline remains robust over the next few years, HCL Technologies CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said on Tuesday.

The company, which logged 12.5 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 20,068 crore in the June 2021 quarter, is confident of double-digit constant currency growth in FY22 on the back of strong deal pipeline.

Speaking to PTI, Vijayakumar said the bookings number is the right indicator that the company is internally tracking to assess its performance.

"The right indicator to really track how we are doing, how we will do in the future will be the booking numbers...In Q1 of this year, we booked USD 1.67 billion (total contract value of new deal wins)...which is 37 per cent increase over Q1 of FY21...The revenue flow will be driven by the execution, fulfilment and all other aspects," he added.

Vijayakumar, who took over the managing director position on Tuesday, succeeding HCL founder Shiv Nadar, said the company's deal pipeline is stronger compared to the end of the last quarter.