Amid coronavirus outbreak, Income Tax department extends last date for filing returns

The Income Tax department on Monday extended the last date for filing returns for the previous financial year.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue, the date has been postponed in light of the preventive measures that are being taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as the "difficulties being faced by the GST taxpayers in meeting the compliance requirements under GST Law".
The last date for filing returns in Form GSTR-3B for the month of February has now been shifted to April 7th.
The due date for filing the annual return for Form GSTR-9 and reconciliation statement for FY19 has now been extended from March 31 to June 30.
The date for opting for Composition Scheme from has also been extended from March 31 to April 7.
Further details awaited.
