Income Tax Department improves faceless grievance registering scheme

Income Tax Department/ Representational Image
The Income Tax Department has further strengthened its Faceless Scheme by extending grievance registering facility to taxpayers without any physical touch points.

The department has now created dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme.

So a taxpayer may now be required to just mail his/her grievance related tax assessment, levy of penalty or appeals and the tax department would address the same without requiring taxpayer to be physically present for the work.

The department said that grievances can be furnished ; for Faceless assessments at samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; for Faceless penalty at samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in; and for Faceless Appeals at samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in.

