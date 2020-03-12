Income Tax declaration 2020: Now, e-file your returns in these 4 easy steps

But how do you file your taxes? The Income Tax department tweeted a three-step process to do the same.

Step 1

Register at the e-filing portal using your PAN Card copy details. Once you're done with this, log into your e-Filing account using your unique email ID and password

Step 2

Go to the e-File menu located at the upper left side of the page. Click Response to Outstanding Demand. If it's incorrect, then click on Submit located under the 'Response' column. If it's correct, click on ePay to make your payment

Step 3

File your returns (online or offline) and then your Income Tax and interest will be automatically calculated

Step 4

Verify the uploaded return using Electronic Verification Code (EVC), Aadhaar OTP or Digital Signature Certificate