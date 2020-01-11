Income Tax calendar for 2020: Know all the important dates to avoid penal consequences

The Income Tax Department has released its calendar of important dates for the year 2020 to remember as tax payees. Keeping these dates in mind or marking them on your calendars will help you to avoid penal consequences of late filing of income tax returns (ITR) or tax deducted at source (TDS) returns. The calendar will also help you remember the dates to collect your TDS or tax collected at source (TCS) certificates.

According to the calendar, here are the important tax-related dates for the year 2020:

January 2020

January 15: Last day to file the quarterly statement of TCS for the third quarter of FY 2019-20.

January 30: Last day to issue TCS certificate to the person from whom the tax has been collected.

January 31: Last day for filing TDS returns for the tax deposited with the government in the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

February 2020

February 15: Quarterly TDS certificate has to be filed with respect to tax deducted on income other than salaries for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

March 2020

March 15: Deposit the fourth instalment of advance tax (if you are liable to pay any) for FY 2019-20. The due date for making payment of advance tax by those individuals who are covered under the presumptive taxation scheme under sections 44AD and 44ADA.

March 31: Last date of filing a belated or revised return for FY 2018-19. On missing this deadline, you cannot file ITR for FY2018-19.

May 2020

May 15: Last date of filing the quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

May 31: Last date of filing the quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. The due date for furnishing statement of financial transactions under section 285BA for by financial institutions FY 2019-20.