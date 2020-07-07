In the past week, Tesla's valuation rose by Rs 1.04 lakh crore per day for five consecutive days

In what could be one of the biggest stock rises, the valuation of Elon Musk-owned Tesla has risen by an average of $14 billion (Rs 1.04 lakh crore) each day for five consecutive days, Bloomberg reported.

“Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q2 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier, In a dig at Tesla stock short sellers, its Founder and CEO Elon Musk has launched an exclusive line of 'short shorts on the automobile firm's website, three days after he joked that he would "make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim".

The shorts are available in five sizes with a reference to three Tesla cars - Model S3, X, Y printed at the back.

They cost $69.420, with the "420" being a reference to Musk's tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share, which has gotten him in a lot of trouble with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As part of the settlement, Musk had to step down as Tesla Chairman for a period of three years, besides a $20 million fine.

"Will send some to the Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

"Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with "S3XY" across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell," reads the product description on Tesla's website.

Musk has repeatedly joked about 'short shorts' to short-sellers who have repeatedly borrowed the stock since they believed it was overvalued and then sell it immediately.

Earlier, Tesla sold 'Flamethrowers' on behalf of 'Boring Company', raising $10 million after selling 20,000 units.

According to a report in MarketWatch, Tesla shares rose almost eight per cent to close at a record $1,208.66 last week, after the company announced it produced over 82,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter of this year.

