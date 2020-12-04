In a first, Sensex hits 45,000-mark as RBI revises India's GDP forecast

Market Benchmark index Sensex on Friday breached the 45,000-mark for the first time as the Reserve Bank of India upgraded India's GDP forecast for Financial Year 2021.

Sensex touched 45,023 at around 11 am on Friday while the broader Nifty 50 touched 13, 248 during the intraday trade on Friday.

Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 202.71 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 44,835.36.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 66.10 points or 0.50 per cent up at 13,200.

The central bank, which had previously expected the economy to shrink 9.5 per cent in the year to March, revised its forecast after a shallower-than-expected decline in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter.