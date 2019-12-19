In a first, GST Council votes for uniform lottery rate

New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, GST Council - the highest decision making body of the new indirect tax regime - on Wednesday witnessed first-ever voting on the issue of levying tax on lotteries as states expressed divergent opinions.

Decisions in the previous 37 meetings of the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister and comprising of representatives of all states and UTs, had been taken unanimously. These included fixing of tax rates on dozens of goods and services but never had voting done to decide on the issue.

However, when the issue of levy of GST on lottery came up at the 38th meeting of the Council, consensus eluded, sources said. This led to a vote being taken to decide on the issue by a majority.

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on both state and private lottery.

Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for lottery will come into effect from March 2020.

The Council also rationalised tax rate on woven and non-woven bags to 18 per cent, he said, adding exemption has been given on long-term lease for industrial plots to facilitate setting up of industrial parks.

The panel also relaxed levy of penalty for non-filing of GSTR-1 from July 2017, he said.

To sort out differences in the views among states, the GST Council had earlier constituted an eight-member group of ministers under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The Council in its July meeting had also decided to seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General on the issue.

Meanwhile, GST Council exempted payment for lease of industrial plots by entity with 20% government ownership.

