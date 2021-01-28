Improve health system, enhance global cooperation to tackle COVID-like crisis in future: IMF's Gita Gopinath

Emphasising on greater international cooperation, she said, "It is still needed now for instance in making sure that vaccinations and therapies and anything else that can end the health crisis is available globally. Because otherwise we are not going to be out of this with all these new virus mutations." "So we have to have a mechanism in place to ensure that countries are actually going to work together to make sure that there is widespread availability of solutions to the health crisis, whatever it is next time," she said.

Pointing that many countries have deployed policy support, she said, "If you look at the magnitudes of it, of course, most of it has happened in advanced economies.

"Just in terms of numbers of advanced economies have provided a fiscal support of around 24 per cent of their GDP in 2020 and that number for emerging market and middle-income countries is around six per cent, while for low-income countries it goes all the way down to two per cent." Gopinath said these countries differ a lot in the amount of fiscal capacity they have and the amount of financial access they have.