Important to have dialogue between FinMin, tax officials: Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahmedabad: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said it is important to have a dialogue between her ministry and tax officials. "It is important to have a dialogue between the Ministry of Finance and tax officials. Tax administrators have a very delicate role to perform," she said addressing Income Tax officials here.

Asserting that the country's tax administration needs a "mindset change" to cater to an aware and informed citizenry, Sitharaman said: "Use of technology and faceless assessment is the need of the hour in tax administration today."

This was the first meeting of income tax officials with the Finance Minister in the series of meetings to be held in metros and tier-2 cities to interact with tax practitioners and taxpayers.