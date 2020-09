IMF's Gita Gopinath confirms India’s GDP as most affected among G-20 countries

The graph shared by Gita Gopinath shows all countries except China registering GDP contraction. While China's economy is shown to have expanded by 12.3 per cent over the March quarter, UK and India were the most affected.

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Monday. The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 5.2 per cent in the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The Centre began easing the lockdown for certain economic activities from April 20 onwards. Most rating agencies had projected contraction in India's GDP for the first quarter of 2020-21.