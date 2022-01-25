IMF cuts India's economy growth forecast to 9% in FY22

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut India's economic growth forecast to 9 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 31.

The IMF's forecast for the current financial year is less than 9.2 per cent that the government's Central Statistics Office has predicted and 9.5 per cent that the Reserve Bank of India has estimated.

India’s prospects for 2023 are marked up on expected improvements to credit growth and, subsequently, investment and consumption, building on better-than-anticipated performance of the financial sector, stated IMF.

The IMF added that global growth is expected to moderate from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.4 per cent in 2022, half a percentage point lower for 2022, than in the October WEO, largely reflecting forecast markdowns in the two largest economies -- the US and China.

''The forecast is conditional on adverse health outcomes declining to low levels in most countries by end-2022, assuming vaccination rates improve worldwide and therapies become more effective,'' said the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:43 PM IST