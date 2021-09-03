Imarticus Learning-IIT Roorkee launch certificate course on Supply Chain Management and Analytics

Imarticus Learning has launched a professional certificate course in Supply Chain Management and Analytics in partnership with IIT Roorkee. The new program is one of many that the firm plans to launch in association with the IITs and is aimed at upskilling professionals looking to upgrade their careers.

Created in extensive collaboration with IIT Roorkee, the program is designed to provide learners who are looking to further their careers in the supply chain industry or enter the industry to build a successful career. .

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder, and CEO of Imarticus Learning said, “E-commerce has witnessed a major boom following the large-scale supply chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this ever-increasing shift to e-commerce supply chains across the globe have been facing a demand and supply mismatch and the search for highly skilled professionals has skyrocketed. Imarticus Learning’s professional certificate course designed in partnership with IIT Roorkee will enable aspirants to make data-driven decisions at the operational, tactical, and strategic levels.”

Prof Rajat Agrawal, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee said, “The business environment today is highly competitive and constantly evolving and professionals must stay updated on the latest trends. For this, they need to be able to apply the concepts in real life. Decision-making in the supply chain is to be done in real-time and Automotive components, Agri-product, pharmaceuticals, and FMCG supply chains are becoming more and more competitive. The Supply Chain Management and Analytics course is a holistically designed program that offers a new-age curriculum.”

The 6-month online program will also offer learners an opportunity to participate in the 3-day campus immersion module to visit the IIT Roorkee campus in Noida. Post-completion of the course, learners can choose from a wide array of career prospects such as Supply Planning Analyst, Data Scientist, Demand Planner, Procurement Specialist, Data Analyst, Logistics Manager, and Quality Assurance Manager, amongst others. The only prerequisite is that candidates need to possess a basic understanding of Operations Management and the basics of programming are an optional advantage.

The program fee is Rs 200,000. Imarticus Learning said it offers payment options such as installments and No Cost EMI.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 10:39 AM IST