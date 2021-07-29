Imarticus Learning acquires social learning platform Eckovation

Imarticus Learning, professional education firm, has acquired Eckovation, a fast-growing social learning platform. While the acquisition amount remains undisclosed as of now, with the acquisition, Imarticus Learning aims to bring in synergies through enhanced new-age career focused offerings in the space of AI, ML, Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Management, Software Engineering and more.

With Eckovation’s distinguished academic partners such as E&ICT IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIIT Allahabad, BIMTECH, etc., Imarticus Learning plans to further strengthen their program mix, by offering flagship programs in collaboration with IITs. This is Imarticus Learning’s first acquisition through which the leading higher education firm marks its foray into futuristic skill education programs in collaboration with IITs and leading tech universities from India.

Speaking on the acquisition, Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning said, “Eckovation will provide Imarticus Learning with numerous growth opportunities in this new segment and allow us to focus on the product synergies and enable learners to build futuristic skills. I am glad this is happening at an opportune time aligned with our aggressive growth phase. This valuable move will further fortify our offerings and provide world-class education to everyone who wishes to up-skill themselves.”

Adding to this, Ritesh Singh, CEO, Eckovation said, “Our journey from being a social learning platform to being a part of a futuristic organization couldn’t have had a better script. Our product mix and Imarticus’s robust systems, along with its distribution network, offered a perfect opportunity to come together, leverage synergies and scale new heights. I am certain, together, we have the potential to positively impact the higher education landscape.”

Following this, Imarticus Learning is expected to announce new batches of its certification programs in the next few weeks. Staying true to its mission, each of these new programs by Imarticus have been carefully researched along with academic collaborators from the leading IITs to design a curriculum that promises to bridge the skill gap.