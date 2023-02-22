Image of crowd at DLF office goes viral, as developer sells 1,100 flats in 3 days

File/ Representative image

As a satellite city of the national capital Delhi, Gurugram has emerged as a major real estate market, lined with housing complexes. DLF has been a major player of NCR's real estate market, posting a 37 per cent jump in profits for the October-December quarter. After launching its first high-rise residential complex in a decade, the firm has sold more than 1,100 flats in just three days.

Just checked with a DLF broker...says entire project of 1137 flats at 7 cr a piece has been sold out in 3 days 🤐



Mind gone numb 😲 https://t.co/UpvNnsH0H3 — Alok Jain ⚡ (@WeekendInvestng) February 21, 2023

An image of buyers crowding the DLF office in Gurugram has gone viral, with netizens questioning speculations about a slowdown in the property market. The rising interest rates making homeloans and EMIs costlier, as well as housing prices appreciating by 10 to 30 per cent across India, have failed to bog down real estate sales. Amid talks of inflation and a recession, housing sales in India were at their highest levels in nine years in 2022.

On the other hand, CAIT's Sumit Agarwal claimed that most of the buyers are brokers and investors, and a large number of inhabitants in DLF's projects are on rent. Sceptics have also claimed that builders and brokers are just creating a fear of missing out, to entice homebuyers towards new projects.

