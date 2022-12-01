IKEA to launch first Delhi store by 2025 | Photo: Representative Image

After back-to-back store launches in Mumbai and Bangalore, Swedish furnishing giant IKEA is all set to open its store in Delhi by 2025, CNBC-TV18 reported.

IKEA received government approval in 2013 for its Rs 10,500 crore investment for opening stores in India. The company had planned to set up 10 stores and allied infrastructure in over 10 years in India. Subsequently, it planned to open 15 more stores.

Thus far, the furniture retailer has set up three mega stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru and has set up two city centres in Mumbai.

Apart from that, IKEA is also offering products online through the website or App to its customers in cities such such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara.

Read Also Losses surge for Walmart and Ikea due to higher spending on advertising and deliveries