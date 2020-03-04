IKEA store in Navi Mumbai to finally open this summer

The world's largest furniture retailer IKEA will open its first store in Navi Mumbai this year in summer. Navi Mumbai store will reportedly come up in Turbhe.

As per a report by Business Standard, IKEA will also open smaller stores targeted towards central business districts and residential areas in Mumbai are in the pipeline. These stores are expected to come up in South and Western Mumbai as well as the central suburbs of the city.

Ikea India's managing director Peter Betzel told PTI on the sidelines of Retail Leadership Summit, "In Mumbai, we will open our big store in summer. In the coming 12 months, we will add two smaller formats of Ikea in the city. The online channel in Mumbai is already there. So, in Mumbai we will have a multi-channel format." He also said the company plans to target 100 million customers by 2022. The world's largest furniture retailer had opened its first store in the country in Hyderabad in August 2018.