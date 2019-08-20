Ikea officially opens online store in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane

Swedish home furnishings major Ikea on Monday said it has launched its online store in the city offering more than 7,500 products.

This makes Mumbai the first Indian city where Ikea will service online orders, and the second — after Hyderabad — where customers have access to Ikea's catalogue of products. Ikea's online deliveries will cover the greater Mumbai region, including the cities of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. Unlike the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, and local furniture competitors Pepperfry and Urban Ladder, Ikea isn't offering free delivery as of now. According to NDTVGadgets.com, you'll have to pay a minimum of Rs. 199 for delivery, with costs rising as the product weight does. The Mumbai online store will deliver goods within four days of placing of an order, says its website. For assembly and installation, it continues to partner with the home services startup UrbanClap.

There are also early bird offers listed on the website, which are valid till August 31. To avail additional discounts, you can sign up for the free Ikea Family membership. The membership then grants users access to special prices on certain items. It took the company five years to launch its first store in India at HITEC City in Hyderabad. Its second store at the MIDC Turbhe of Navi Mumbai is under construction since 2017. The store is expected to open later this year.

Online retailers including Amazon India, Flipkart and local furniture players like Pepperfry and Urban Ladder offer free deliveries. While the Swedish company announced the official start of its operations in Mumbai today, the online order option has been unofficially available for more than a week now. The big change is that Ikea now has a dedicated section for Mumbai residents, offering a curated catalogue of products.

Mumbai will see a multichannel offer including smaller format stores, and a big format store in Navi Mumbai, Ikea said in a statement. The online store will offer 1,000 products priced below Rs 200, it said adding that all the prices are the same across India, both in an offline store and online.

In India, Ikea currently has more than 55 suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain. It added that so far, more than 3 million customers have visited its first store in Hyderabad.