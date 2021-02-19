IKEA comes to UP, to open outlet in Noida with an investment of Rs 5,500 crore

Starting with Noida, IKEA plans to open at least three major outlets in Purvanchal and Central Uttar Pradesh. The company will start all its outlets by 2025 according to the plan set with the Yogi government.

Industries Minister, Satish Mahana said, “Around 47,833 square meters of land has been allotted to IKEA in Noida. We are committed to making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and creating employment for our people. We have been engaging with top companies of the world to come and invest in Uttar Pradesh keeping in consideration our investment-friendly policies. The global giants like Samsung, Hiranandani, Thales, Microsoft have already invested in Uttar Pradesh and we will keep up the momentum with the right strategy and eco-system to make UP one of the most preferred investment destinations”.

“The store in Noida will not only give employment to more than 50,000 people but also it will help the local art and handicraft industry flourish. It will give a disruption to the traditional and indigenous-to-UP crafts to display their work internationally and find a home across the globe” he added further.

The IKEA store in Uttar Pradesh is also expected to give wings to the local art and handicraft of Uttar Pradesh to find a global platform. It will directly engage with the artisan and help them evolve with a global outlook which will lead to skill development and employment generation in the State.

In December 2018, the company signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Noida and other cities of the state.