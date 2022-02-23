IIT Kharagpur, SeedVC to help entrepreneurial cell in Invest-o-spective Competition

IIT Kharagpur and SeedVC announced it has joined hands to help the Entrepreneurial cell organize the Invest-o-spective Competition under the initiative called Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022.

SeedVC has been supporting various organizations not just through monetary means, but by providing their guidance and mentorship as judges at various events. Their funding has been partly contributed to the prize- some of which ranges up to Rs 1,00,000.

In this competition, the young founders presented their ideas to the SeedVC board, who provided them with the right guidance, mentorship, and subsequently funding to help power their dreams, according to a press statement.

Currently, the entrepreneurial space in the country is witnessing a massive boom and has been part of dinner-table conversation due to the rise of pop culture and media that discuss business.

Gaurav Aggarwal, Managing Partner at SeedVC said, “I’m in awe of what young minds are capable of, and seeing the future of business unravel right in front of us is nothing short of a privilege. We, at SeedVC, have had a lot of experience dealing with all kinds of business, but watching entrepreneurs in their element has been the most exciting turn in our career. We look forward to witnessing the future right in front of our eyes.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST