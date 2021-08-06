IIT Kanpur forms Students Entrepreneurship Policy to foster innovation and entrepreneurship

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur announced that its Academic Senate has approved a comprehensive Students Entrepreneurship Policy.

The policy introduces the concept of “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Credit” which will enable students to pursue their innovation and entrepreneurial aspirations as part of their academic journey while pursuing their degrees. It will allow undergraduate students in the third year and the postgraduate students immediately after completion of the minimum course work to gain academic credit while pursuing entrepreneurial activities.

The students can also avail semester leave to pursue their ideas by using facilities both inside and outside the campus. It empowers all the stakeholders, with a clear goal of promoting entrepreneurial spirit, and yet not diluting the academic standards and pedagogical goals. The policy provides tremendous impetus to the vibrant entrepreneurship eco-system which already exists at the institute.

Policy Highlights:

· Part of academic curricula

· Open to all eligible students

· Minor in Innovation & Entrepreneurship

· Semester leave to pursue Innovation & Entrepreneurship

· Academic credit in Innovation & Entrepreneurship

· Found and register their own companies

· Industry mentoring & funding

· Patenting and IP management

· Deferred placement

IIT Kanpur's Innovation and Entrepreneurship houses the largest ecosystem within the Asian region comprising of 11 Incubators, 5 State-of-the-Art Prototype, and Tinkering Laboratories, and an advanced Science & Technology Park.