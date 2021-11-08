IIT Jodhpur, WileyNXT invites applications for online PG diploma

Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) along with its knowledge partner, WileyNXT, Wiley’s bridge learning solution, has announced the launch of its first online Post Graduate Diploma Program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing with academic credits. Wiley is also facilitating Career Assurance Program for successful candidates. Post-the completion of the program, Wiley will help these PG Diploma holders in finding relevant jobs.

Developed by IIT Jodhpur in collaboration with Wiley Innovation Advisory Council’s (WIAC) industry practitioners, the program is set to commence its first batch from December 5, 2021.

The 12-month live online IIT-Jodhpur PG Diploma program includes 600+ learning hours by the esteemed IIT Jodhpur faculty and practical sessions led by Wiley’s industry experts.

The PGD program in Data Engineering and Cloud Computing is designed for current as well as potential software and technology professionals aspiring for a high growth career in the domain. It aims to hone high-end demand skills like Big Data Engineering, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning along with tools and technologies like Python and SQL. In addition, the program also focuses on specialization such as retail and financial analytics, according to a press release.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) report states that Indian Public Cloud Services Market revenue is set to reach $9.5 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5 per cent. This unprecedented growth accounts for the increasing importance of data and cloud engineering roles.

Dr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur said, “Given the benefits associated with the program such as academic credits and placements assurance, we are hopeful that the program will enable professionals to create a desired impact in their respective careers.”

Dr. Dip Sankar Banerjee, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur said, “With our exclusive and unique PG Diploma program powered by WileyNXT, we aim to contribute our bit in filling the gap by training skilled talent and providing assured placements to them. The main targets of the course will be to train the next generation of professionals in the necessary theoretical and hands on skills with sufficient emphasis on real world applications and problems.’’

Eligibility norms

Aspirants with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or science (4-year program) or a master’s degree in science, MCA or in a related field with a minimum of 50 percent score/ CGPA of 5.0 on a scale of 10 with corresponding proportional requirements are eligible for the course. Additionally, the applicant must have a minimum of 2 years of work experience (after qualifying degree) in industry/ Research & Development laboratories/ Academic Institutions.

IIT-Jodhpur & WileyNXT have begun inviting applications for the program and the deadline to apply is November 30, 2021. The competitive program has a rigorous screening process. Qualifying the written test conducted by IIT Jodhpur, or its appointed partner is a prerequisite to get enrolled in the program. On successful completion of the program, the candidates will be provided with a certification of Post Graduate Diploma by IIT Jodhpur and a digital certificate by WileyNXT.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 09:49 PM IST