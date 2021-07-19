IIMB’s NSRCEL collaborates with Buddha Fellowship Program; to offer rural entrepreneurship incubation

NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore, and Buddha Fellowship Program (BFP) are collaborating for a joint Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation Program.

NSRCEL, the startup hub at IIM Bangalore, whose work has impacted over 1,15,600 entrepreneurs, and the Buddha Fellowship Program’(BFP) incubated in Self Reliant Initiatives through Joint Action (SRIJAN), have joined hands to co-create and build an incubation program to develop the rural entrepreneurship ecosystem. The BFP already has a unique program and many of its successfully graduated Buddha fellows are working in the areas of horticulture, agriculture, dairy, nutrition, gig economy skills, supply chain management, in the under-developed districts of the country, it said in a press release.

The Rural Entrepreneurship Incubation Program aims to transform the development sector in terms of scale with quality and impact by attracting and harnessing India’s best and brightest talent and create an ecosystem to nurture, support and provide opportunities for these professionals to pursue their aspiration to become development entrepreneurs, and in turn build the future of India that is modern and inclusive for its less privileged and marginalized communities.

Applications are now open at https://bit.ly/RuralIncubation

“NSRCEL, like many incubators or accelerators, was urban-focused. This pandemic exposed us to the vulnerabilities in our system, especially regarding the need to have a sustainable and inclusive development of ‘Bharat’. Our focus will be to support entrepreneurs who are already operating in rural areas as well as to provide opportunities for those who want to return to their roots to make an impact,” said Professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore.

Ved Arya, Founder and Director of the Buddha Fellowship Program, said, “BFP is pleased to collaborate with NSRCEL to build on young Indians’ entrepreneurial dreams to solve problems of rural poverty and make our country self-reliant or ‘Atmanirbhar’. BFP’s mission is to groom 1,000 Buddha Fellows and impact the lives of five million people over the next ten years.”