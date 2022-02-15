IIM Lucknow invites applications for 7th cohort of executive program in data-driven product management

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has announced the seventh cohort of Executive program in Data Driven Product Management. Developed in association with WileyNXT, an online executive education program partner, this Executive program is designed to prepare well-rounded Product Managers equipped with a thorough understanding of Data Analytics and Design Thinking.

According to a survey by Splunk, organizations that have placed a strategic emphasis on data have added more revenue to their top line and more profit to their bottom line. A survey by Tableau Software and YouGov demonstrates that 83 percent of data-driven companies in India have gained critical business advantages during the pandemic, thus proving how data-driven companies are more resilient and confident as compared to non-data-driven companies.

Dr. Rajeev Kumra, Professor, Marketing, Ex-Dean, IIM Lucknow, Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow said, "This program offers a quality curriculum aligned with the industry requirements and will help train the best talent in the market.”

Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead, Wiley India said, “We give universities of various sizes the insight and support to navigate an increasingly complex market and reach the learners who need them. By doing this, we’re helping shape what education looks like tomorrow”.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:04 PM IST