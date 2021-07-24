IIM Bangalore alumni raise Rs 2 cr to name classroom after former marketing professor

IIM Bangalore alumni raised Rs 2 crores and availed naming rights of a classroom that allows the school to use untied funds for purposes that it deems fit.

The alumni of IIM Bangalore have come forward to raise funds to name a classroom on campus after the iconic Professor of Marketing , Late PN Thirunarayana (aka PNT). Professor PNT was associated with IIMB for over 33 years. He retired in 2005 and made an impact on batches since 1977. Professor PNT’s father was the famous Kannada playwright and poet, Padma Shri awardee PT Narasimhachar, popularly called PuTiNa.